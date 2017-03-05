Entertainment

March 5, 2017 10:04 AM

Caseville gets permission to close $1M grant for film studio

The Associated Press
CASEVILLE, Mich.

The city of Caseville has been given permission to close its account on a nearly $1 million government grant to build a movie-making studio.

The Huron Daily Tribune (http://bit.ly/2m9TFVs ) reports that Michigan Economic Development Corp. wrote a letter to the city in January saying it had completed the necessary steps to close the account.

In 2009, local filmmaker Robert Brown began pushing his idea to build a post-production sound studio called Charity Island Pictures. City officials signed a document in 2010 that secured $935,000 of taxpayer money to build a studio.

Brown was supposed to contribute $125,000 in "machinery and equipment" and create 15 full-time jobs. But that never happened.

A judge found in 2015 that Brown violated his agreement with Caseville and ordered him to vacate the studio.

