White House releases 2005 Trump tax info ahead of TV report

2:48 Get a sneak peek of the RiverCenter's upcoming show 'Voices of Angels' from Celtic Woman Pause

0:32 Finding Miss Ruby

0:57 Here is partial surveillance video showing student being carried from school

5:44 Attorney discusses viewing video of incident that allegedly led to leg amputation

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:10 Salt Life is coming to downtown Columbus

2:44 Soldier's Medal awarded to infantry chaplain

3:16 Sunday Interview: New sheriff discusses budget

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case