Maddow: People disappointed by Trump story expected too much

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case Pause

1:48 Man sues After 5 Sports Bar & Grill after shooting

0:32 Finding Miss Ruby

1:07 How does this Columbus teacher make science attractive for girls?

2:44 Soldier's Medal awarded to infantry chaplain

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:10 Salt Life is coming to downtown Columbus

1:59 A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold