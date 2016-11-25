Entertainment

The final U.S. Beauty and the Beast trailer

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” is a live-action re-telling of the studio’s animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs.

Entertainment

Coming Attraction: Here's a sneak peek at short film based on Carson McCullers story

“Raiders of the Lost Ark” actress Karen Allen will make her directorial debut in short film “A Tree, A Rock, A Cloud,” based on a Carson McCullers story. The “Carson at 100: The McCullers Centennial” celebration will culminate on Feb. 19, when Allen will show the first movie she has directed, “A Tree, A Rock, A Cloud,” a short film based on the McCullers story by the same name, although McCullers used periods in her title. Columbus State University's Carson McCullers Center for Writers and Musicians served as the film's executive producer, with Brian Long and Diane Pearlman serving as the producers.

Entertainment

Magical family set to perform at "C-Town's Got Magic"

Jason Cardwell and his daughters Macy and Sydney are among the performers scheduled to perform this weekend at "C-Town's Got Magic" at Columbus' Family Theatre, 2100 Hamilton Road at Rosehill Baptist Church. The show also features local magicians Buddy Lamb, Frankie Elliston, and Eric Thornton. Shows are Jan. 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m. Money raised from ticket sales will benefit Family Theatre. You can find out more or make reservations by calling (706) 366-7196

Entertainment

How a $1 million donation transformed The Nutcracker

When the Charlotte Ballet received the largest single donation in its history, the North Carolina ballet company knew just what to do. A whole new world of costumes and sets were created for this year's annual production of the famous Christmas ballet, The Nutcracker. See how dancers are fitted and learn what it takes to turn tulle into tutus for the stage.

Entertainment Videos