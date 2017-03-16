Entertainment

March 16, 2017 9:50 AM

Report: Fernandez was likely operating boat in deadly crash

By FREIDA FRISARO Associated Press
MIAMI

Florida authorities say Miami Marlins star Jose Fernandez was likely operating a speeding boat when it crashed into a jetty, killing him and two other men.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife report released Thursday included a chart listing the "probable seating location of occupants" from evidence collected while investigating the crash off Miami Beach.

The 24-year-old pitcher and the others died when Fernandez' 32-foot boat struck a jetty just after 3 a.m. last Sept. 25. The report says the boat hit at 65.7 mph.

A previous toxicology report determined alcohol and drugs were a factor, adding the trio spent time at a Miami bar beforehand.

Tampa-based attorney Ralph E. Fernandez, a family friend, had questioned whether the pitcher was driving. He didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.

Related content

Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Taj Express Dance Lesson

View more video

Entertainment Videos