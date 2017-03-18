Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case Pause

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

2:08 Columbus high schoolers compete in FIRST Robotics regional qualifying event

3:01 Video Notebook: The request of a homeless man: “I want proof that I’m here”

2:58 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 18 for WRBL's Cody Nickel

1:33 Embedded dog collars a recurring issue

0:31 Meet Ghost: He's the feral dog who now needs a shelter to continue rehabilitation

1:22 Russell County's Tony Rasmus, Jackson Huguley react to latest victory

3:01 Local homeless man shows how trash can be reused for survival