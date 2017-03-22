Video Notebook: It's weird and wacky, it's Strut the Hooch

It's almost time for this year's Strut The Hooch event. The 3rd annual Strut The Hooch is Saturday, April 1 in Columbus. The event is sponsored by Uptown Columbus, Inc. and billed as a parade "...of absolute fun and silliness!" Participation is free and open to the public, but you must pre-register. Steve Scott, the man behind the event says on the Strut The Hooch facebook page that "Participants can be individuals, musicians, floats, animals, groups and unicorns. If you can think of it, you can join us. It IS a family event however, so let’s keep it modest." The parade route starts at the Springer Opera House, processes to Broadway, goes along Broadway to 12th Street, back down Broadway and disperses at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts Participants will organize at the Springer sidewalks at 9 a.m. and the parade begins at 9:30 a.m. Columbus MakesIT is also hosting a Strut The Hooch community costume build event March 25 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. for those in need of help or a little inspiration. People are encouraged to bring their materials and creativity. You can find out more on the Strut The Hooch Facebook page.
Taj Express Dance Lesson

As part of the Synovus Center Stage Series, RiverCenter presented Taj Express:The Bollywood Musical on March 11. This is the first main-stage Indian production of its kind in The Valley. Free cultural activities for families, including dance lessons, were part of the activities.

The final U.S. Beauty and the Beast trailer

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” is a live-action re-telling of the studio’s animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs.

Coming Attraction: Here's a sneak peek at short film based on Carson McCullers story

“Raiders of the Lost Ark” actress Karen Allen will make her directorial debut in short film “A Tree, A Rock, A Cloud,” based on a Carson McCullers story. The “Carson at 100: The McCullers Centennial” celebration will culminate on Feb. 19, when Allen will show the first movie she has directed, “A Tree, A Rock, A Cloud,” a short film based on the McCullers story by the same name, although McCullers used periods in her title. Columbus State University's Carson McCullers Center for Writers and Musicians served as the film's executive producer, with Brian Long and Diane Pearlman serving as the producers.

Magical family set to perform at "C-Town's Got Magic"

Jason Cardwell and his daughters Macy and Sydney are among the performers scheduled to perform this weekend at "C-Town's Got Magic" at Columbus' Family Theatre, 2100 Hamilton Road at Rosehill Baptist Church. The show also features local magicians Buddy Lamb, Frankie Elliston, and Eric Thornton. Shows are Jan. 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m. Money raised from ticket sales will benefit Family Theatre. You can find out more or make reservations by calling (706) 366-7196

Becoming the Grinch

Watch a time lapse of Philip Bryan as he prepares with makeup artist Steven Young for the opening night of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical in his dressing room at DPAC November 29, 2016 in Durham, N.C.

How a $1 million donation transformed The Nutcracker

When the Charlotte Ballet received the largest single donation in its history, the North Carolina ballet company knew just what to do. A whole new world of costumes and sets were created for this year's annual production of the famous Christmas ballet, The Nutcracker. See how dancers are fitted and learn what it takes to turn tulle into tutus for the stage.

