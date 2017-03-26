Cheryl and partner Liam Payne announce birth of first son

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case Pause

4:40 Business owners spar with anti-smoking advocates over smoking ban

2:48 Take a sneak peek tour of the Rock Island Ridge apartment community in Phenix City

0:44 Meet a member of Drumline Live

0:54 Holly Wait talks about RiverBlast

0:45 Witness describes scene of Sunday afternoon fire

0:20 Fire at Neill Drive residence

0:51 Looking Back: It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a...

1:00 Photographer Jeremiah Ariaz previews new exhibit at CSU's ArtLab