Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract

Jared Jacobs, who goes by @goldyeller on Instagram, has been hired by the Big Ten Network to produce 10 mini-movies, one per week during the football season. The videos are stop-motion animations made from a series of 130 to 250 still photos. This week’s features the Ohio State University marching band spelling out “Ohio,” with the iconic dotting of the “i” by a sousaphone player. Credit: Kyle Green/Idaho Statesman
Kyle Green Idaho Statesman

