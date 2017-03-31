Rapper donates to more schools; Bulls kick in $1 million

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad Pause

1:28 Columbus police asking for public's help to find man who has been missing for two years

1:11 What you should know about seasonal allergies

0:51 Fort Benning teacher breaks color barrier

1:41 Billy Thomas talks about the Alabama Shootout

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:26 Raw video: Fight that ended in death of Dominique Horton

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

7:13 Georgia DOT gives update on I-85 roadway collapse