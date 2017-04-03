Benefit helps flooded quilters return to craft

A project known as Bridge Over Troubled Waters has helped get quilting supplies to south Louisiana quilters whose homes flooded.
The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2oPINKv) about 150 quilters went to Highland Presbyterian Church on Sunday to pick up 90 donated sewing machines and choose from thousands of yards of donated fabric, thread, patterns and notions. The free shopping day was the culmination of a months-long effort by Baton Rouge quilters JoPaula Lantier and Renee Hoeprich.
Lantier and Hoeprich say they wanted an event to uplift the quilting community and return quilters to their craft after the August 2016 floods.
In September, collection bins were placed in quilt shops from Shreveport to Slidell. Donations also trickled in from Missouri, California, Arizona and Pennsylvania.
Event coordinators say the drive and giveaway were a success.
