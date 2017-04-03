Review: Unreleased 1976 Bill Evans Trio gig intimate treat

2:05 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 3 from WRBL's Carmen Rose Pause

0:44 Raw video: Building demolition gets the ball rolling in blighted Midtown area

1:41 Billy Thomas talks about the Alabama Shootout

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

4:21 'I don't trust people anymore ... especially the police': Man wants accountability for son's death

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

2:39 Jarrett Stidham on being Auburn's starter: 'That's why I came here'

1:43 Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason

1:27 National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program