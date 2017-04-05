Danco takes over Bluegrass Music Center work

An Evansville, Illinois construction company has been replaced as the general contractor for the International Bluegrass Music Center in Owensboro.
Media outlets report that construction on the $15.3 million project idled for three months after the bankruptcy of Peyronnin Construction Co., but started up again Tuesday under Danco Construction Co.
Owensboro city attorney and assistant city manager Ed Ray announced the bond holding insurance company for the project, Great American Insurance Co. of Cincinnati, reached an agreement with Danco to finish the project with no extension of the completion deadline and no increase in its cost to the city.
The deadline for "substantial completion" of the bluegrass center is the end of this year. It's scheduled to open to the public in late spring of 2018.
