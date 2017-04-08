Entertainment

Greek, German presidents open art exhibition in Athens

ATHENS, Greece

The presidents of Germany and Greece have opened an art exhibition co-hosted by the two countries.

Documenta 14, a multimedia exhibition showcasing over 160 international artists, will run in Athens and in Kassel, Germany.

Germany's Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Athens on Friday on a two-day official visit to Greece. He met President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and held talks with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Ties between Greece and Germany have been strained on occasion in recent years over the austerity measures demanded of Athens in return for bailout loans that have averted a Greek bankruptcy.

