April 08, 2017 11:40 AM

Boston's Museum of Fine Arts opens major Matisse show

The Associated Press
BOSTON

The first major Henri Matisse exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts in 50 years is opening to the general public this weekend.

The show opening Sunday entitled Matisse in the Studio is the first major international exhibition to examine the roles that objects from the artist's personal collection played in his art, demonstrating their influence on his creative choices.

Matisse believed these objects served as inspiration and as a material extension of his working process.

Boston is the only U.S. venue for the show.

Matisse in the Studio includes a selection of significant Matisse works, many on loan from the Musee Matisse in Nice, France, as well as private collections. Some are being publicly exhibited outside of France for the first time.

The show runs through July 9.

