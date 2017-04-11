Entertainment

Virginia announces awards for music festivals

RICHMOND, Va.

Virginia's tourism office says it has awarded sponsorships to 32 music festivals in 2017.

The Virginia Tourism Corporation said Monday its awards total near $250,000, and it expects the festivals will have a more than $46 million economic impact.

The awards range from $2,500 to $15,000 and include several festivals in Appalachia, which draws tourists from all around the world to hear blue grass music.

Tourism is a key part of the Virginia economy, and generated $23 billion in revenue in 2015.

