The Latest: United CEO 'ashamed' about passenger's removal

The Latest on the forced removal of a passenger from a Louisville-bound United Express flight from Chicago (all times local):
7:50 a.m.
United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz says he felt "ashamed" watching video of a passenger being dragged off a United Express flight and has promised to review the airline's passenger removal policy.
In an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America" aired Wednesday, Munoz apologized to Dr. David Dao of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, his family and the other passengers who witnessed him being forcibly removed from the plane.
Munoz vowed this "will never happen again on a United flight" and that law enforcement won't be involved in future.
Munoz called the embarrassment a "system failure," saying United will review its policies for seeking volunteers to give up their seats when a flight is full. United was trying to find seats for four employees, meaning four passengers had to deplane.
___
12:30 a.m.
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.
In his most contrite apology yet, Oscar Munoz said Tuesday that no one should be mistreated that way. He described the removal by airport police as "truly horrific."
Munoz also said the company would reassess policies for seeking volunteers to give up their seats, for handling oversold flights and for partnering with airport authorities.
Meanwhile, details emerged about the passenger, who was identified as 69-year-old Kentucky physician David Dao.
The doctor was seen on cellphone videos recorded by other passengers at O'Hare Airport. He was convicted more than a decade ago of felony charges involving his prescribing of drugs and spent years trying to regain his license.
