‘Oh. My. God.’: Ross and Rachel and the gang are back in a parody ‘Friends’ musical

It’s been more than a decade since the six-member gang from “Friends” disappeared from the NBC primetime lineup, though a rerun of Ross and Rachel, Monica and Chandler and Joey and Phoebe is never more than a few hours away on some channel.
The characters from the popular sitcom, which followed the lives of six friends living in New York City, will be back this fall, according to Billboard. “Friends! The Musical” is a parody based on the TV show and will open at The Triad Theater, according to its website.
Bob and Tobly McSmith wrote the musical, according to The Huffington Post. The pair has written parody musicals based on popular television shows in the past, including “90210! The Musical!” and “Katdashians Break the Musical.”
They also did musicals based on “Full House,” “Showgirls,” and “Saved by The Bell.”
“Could we BE more excited about the chance to parody such an important TV show?!” Tobly McSmith told Entertainment Weekly.
McSmith said other characters such as smelly cat and Janice and Fat Monica will be in the show, according to Entertainment Weekly.
Among the songs included in the show: “The Only Coffee Shop in New York City,” “We Were On a Break” and “Oh. My. God. It’s Janice.”
Stars of the television shows have made appearances in previous musicals, according to US Magazine, but there is no word yet on if David Schwimmer (Ross), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Matthew Perry (Chandler), Matt LeBlanc (Joey) or Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) plan to make a cameo in the show.
Comments