Entertainment

April 17, 2017 2:55 AM

Film producer takes aim at tech giants in new book

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

The executive producer of a documentary hailed as one of the best rock films of all time is coming to Nashville to discuss his new book that accuses tech giants of threatening the future of the music, film, television, publishing and news industries.

Jonathan Taplin, who produced the film "The Last Waltz," will be at City Winery Wednesday to discuss the movie and his new book "Move Fast and Break Things: How Facebook, Google and Amazon Cornered Culture and Undermined Democracy." A screening of "The Last Waltz" will be shown after the discussion.

A movie and TV producer, Taplin is currently director emeritus of the University of Southern California Annenberg Innovation Lab.

Tickets for the event can be purchased by going to the City Winery Nashville website.

