Friday
Uptown’s Concert Series
The River City Horns will perform as part of the Uptown’s Friday Night Concert Series 7 p.m. Free. Uptown Columbus.
Saturday
Earth Day Sanctuary Tour
Tour the new Full Circle Farm Sanctuary 1-4 p.m. (arrive at gate at 12:45 p.m.) on Earth Day. Meet a wide variety of rescued animals, including cows, pigs, chickens, emus, goats, sheep, ducks, geese, llamas, alpacas, rabbits, guinea fowl, turkeys, dogs and cats. Vegan food samples, literature, merchandise for sale such as t-shirts, magnets and more. Some of the most friendly animals known as the “Cuddle Crew” will mingle with you on the grounds so there will be plenty of photo ops. $12/adults; $8/ages 12 and under; free/children under 2; $8/seniors 65 and older; $8/college students with ID. No outside animals. 961 White House Parkway (nearly 3 miles West of the Warm Springs Post Office). www.fullcirclefarmsanctuary.org
Reptile Fest and Earth Day
Oxbow’s premier event of the year. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Perfect for children of all ages. More than just reptiles, this year Earth Day will be celebrated. Learn about Earth, wildlife and the people who make a difference. $5 admission. Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center, 3535 S. Lumpkin Rd. www.oxbow.columbusstate.edu
Cain Classic Bodybuilding
Hosted by Body Evolution Gym and Hot Box Barbell Club bodybuilding for men and women-figure, bikini, physique and classic physique. 10 a.m. Unsanctioned-persons from any bodybuilding organization can participate. Featuring guest posers Jeffrey Brand, Henry Jackson III and Stacia Woods. $20/pre-judging; $30/evening show; $40/VIP. National Infantry Museum. 706-615-2010
Midtown Classic 5K and Fun Run
11th Annual Midtown Classic 5K and 1 mile Fun Run. 8 a.m./Fun Run and 9 a.m./5K. T-shirt, food, live music and door prizes. Wynnton United Methodist Church, 2412 Wynnton Rd. 706-324-2424. www.wynntonumc.org
Ft. Benning Flea Market
Booth rentals start at $15 and can be reserved at benning.armymwr.com. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Stilwell Field by the Post Office on Main Post. Space is limited. The event is held in conjunction with the post wide yard sale. The event is open to the public and there is no admission to shop.
Pine Mountain Work Day
Meet at the FDR State Park Office 10 a.m. Bring work gloves, water and snacks. All tools will be furnished. Finishes at 1 p.m. Visit www.pinemountaintrail.org for more info.
