April 17, 2017 10:25 AM

Red Sox LHP Rodriguez goes on paternity leave

The Associated Press
BOSTON

Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez will miss his scheduled start Tuesday against Toronto after Boston placed him on paternity leave.

Rodriguez's wife, Catherine, gave birth to a boy on Sunday.

Manager John Farrell said left-hander Brian Johnson is likely to start in place of Rodriguez. Johnson has gotten no decisions in two starts at Triple-A Pawtucket, where he has a 1.69 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings.

Rodriguez is 0-1 in two starts with a 5.23 ERA.

The club recalled right-hander Ben Taylor from Pawtucket before Monday's game against Tampa Bay.

