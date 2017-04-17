Entertainment

April 17, 2017 12:01 PM

Janet Jackson's husband posts message to star on website

The Associated Press

Janet Jackson's husband Wissam Al Mana wrote a heartfelt letter to the superstar on his website amid reports that the couple are estranged.

The pair recently became parents to a baby boy, Eissa Al Mana. A rep for Jackson did not confirm that they have split, but a message on his website next to a photo of Jackson professes his love for her, calling her the most beautiful person in the world.

The message ends: "We will be together in the Great Forever."

The singer showed off her a picture of her and her son for the first time Friday in a social media post .

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract

Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract 3:51

Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract
Video Notebook: It's weird and wacky, it's Strut the Hooch 0:58

Video Notebook: It's weird and wacky, it's Strut the Hooch
Looking Back: It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a... 0:51

Looking Back: It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a...

View More Video

Entertainment Videos