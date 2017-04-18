Founding generation, not just fathers, focus of new museum

This Thursday, April 13, 2017, photo shows the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. In addition to the familiar narrative of the founding fathers, the museum seeks to tell the stories of women, enslaved people and Native Americans who helped make up the country’s ‘founding generation.’ The museum opens on Wednesday, April 19.
Matt Rourke
AP Photo
This Thursday, April 13, 2017 photo depicts a fourteen-year-old London Pleasants, left, who left slavery by joining a Loyalist regiment encouraging other slaves to flee to the British Army in search freedom, at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia.
Matt Rourke
AP Photo
This Thursday, April 13, 2017 photo shows shackles that were likely made to restrain a child at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. In addition to the familiar narrative of the founding fathers, the museum seeks to tell the stories of women, enslaved people and Native Americans who helped make up the country’s ‘founding generation.’ The museum opens on Wednesday, April 19.
Matt Rourke
AP Photo
This Thursday, April 13, 2017, photo depicts George Washington, center, braking up a fight amongst American soldiers including an African American man, lower right, who served in a New England regiment, at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. In addition to the familiar narrative of the founding fathers, the museum seeks to tell the stories of women, enslaved people and Native Americans who helped make up the country’s ‘founding generation.’ The museum opens on Wednesday, April 19.
Matt Rourke
AP Photo
In this Thursday, April 13, 2017, photo a person walks past a wall of photos of people born before the end of the American Revolution at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. In addition to the familiar narrative of the founding fathers, the museum seeks to tell the stories of women, enslaved people and Native Americans who helped make up the country’s ‘founding generation.’ The museum opens on Wednesday, April 19.
Matt Rourke
AP Photo
This Tuesday, April 4, 2017, photo depicts Native American people in a gallery dedicated to the Oneida Indian Nation who fought in support of the colonists at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. In addition to the familiar narrative of the founding fathers, the museum seeks to tell the stories of women, enslaved people and Native Americans who helped make up the country’s ‘founding generation.’ The museum opens on Wednesday, April 19.
Matt Rourke
AP Photo
This Thursday, April 13, 2017, photo shows a replica of a privateer ship at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. In addition to the familiar narrative of the founding fathers, the museum seeks to tell the stories of women, enslaved people and Native Americans who helped make up the country’s ‘founding generation.’ The museum opens on Wednesday, April 19.
Matt Rourke
AP Photo
This Thursday, April 13, 2017, photo shows an actual piece of the Annapolis, Md., Liberty Tree, embedded into an 18-foot-tall tree replica as a touchable element at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia.
Matt Rourke
AP Photo
This Tuesday, April 4, 2017, photo shows George Washington's headquarters tent, which served as his office and sleeping quarters throughout much of the war at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. In addition to the familiar narrative of the founding fathers, the museum seeks to tell the stories of women, enslaved people and Native Americans who helped make up the country’s ‘founding generation.’ The museum opens on Wednesday, April 19.
Matt Rourke
AP Photo
In this Thursday, April 13, 2017, photo people walk through the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. In addition to the familiar narrative of the founding fathers, the museum seeks to tell the stories of women, enslaved people and Native Americans who helped make up the country’s ‘founding generation.’ The museum opens on Wednesday, April 19.
Matt Rourke
AP Photo
