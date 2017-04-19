New ODU glass art museum set to open in fall of 2018

Old Dominion University says its new Barry Art Museum will open in the fall of 2018.
The school said in a press release that the museum's groundbreaking took place on Tuesday. The 24,000-square-fooot facility will primarily focus on the American glass art movement.
It will display more than 100 pieces from artists such as Dale Chihuly and Harvey Littleton, founder of the American Studio Glass movement. Many of the pieces will come from the personal collection of Richard and Carolyn Barry.
The couple's $35 million gift to the university will help build the museum in Norfolk.
