The Latest: Lawyer: Hernandez talked to fiancee before death

The Latest on the apparent suicide in prison of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez (all times local):
11:45 a.m.
One of Aaron Hernandez's lawyers says the ex-NFL star spoke with his fiancee hours before his apparent suicide in prison.
The Boston Globe says Hernandez attorney Ronald Sullivan wrote in an email Thursday that the former New England Patriots tight end was on the phone with Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez about seven hours before he was found hanging in his Massachusetts cell early Wednesday.
The couple had a 4-year-old daughter together. Hernandez blew kisses to the girl two days before his acquittal in a double-murder case.
Hernandez was serving a life sentence for a 2013 slaying.
Hernandez's body was released to the Faggas Funeral Home in Watertown, Massachusetts, after an autopsy.
Owner Nicole Faggas tells the Globe there are no plans to hold services there. She says the body will be shipped to another location, but she declined to say where.
___
12:10 a.m.
Aaron Hernandez's death in prison — just days after the former NFL star was cleared of additional murder charges — remains shrouded in mystery.
Why now? Is there more to the story? What happens to his estate?
Authorities offered few answers after the 27-year-old Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts. He was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.
His death came hours before his former New England Patriots teammates visited the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory. Hernandez died five days after a jury acquitted him in the 2012 shooting deaths of two men whom prosecutors alleged he gunned down after one accidentally spilled a drink on him at a Boston nightclub.
