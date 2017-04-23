Entertainment

April 23, 2017 11:53 AM

'The Fate of the Furious' laps new films at box office

By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
LOS ANGELES

"The Fate of the Furious" has sped into first place at the box office again.

Studio estimates Sunday say the eighth installment in the "Fast and the Furious" franchise earned $38.7 million over the weekend. The new competition didn't stand a chance against the high-octane film, which had the biggest global debut of all time last weekend.

Disney's animal documentary "Born in China" earned $5.1 million to open in fourth place, behind holdovers "The Boss Baby," with $12.8 million, and "Beauty and the Beast," with $10 million.

Two other new movies fared worse.

Warner Bros.' thriller "Unforgettable," starring Katherine Heigl and Rosario Dawson, opened at No. 7 with a $4.8 million.

The Armenian genocide drama "The Promise," with Oscar Isaac and Christian Bale, took ninth place with $4.1 million.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters 2:18

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters
A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus 2:36

A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus
Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first 1:53

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

View More Video

Entertainment Videos