Entertainment

April 25, 2017 9:02 AM

Abigail Breslin explains why she didn't report rape

The Associated Press

Actress Abigail Breslin is opening up about why she didn't report being raped by someone she was in a relationship with.

Breslin says in an Instagram post that she "was in complete shock and total denial." She says she didn't want to view herself as a "victim," so she pretended it never happened. She adds that she was in a relationship with the person who raped her and she "feared not being believed."

The 21-year-old responded to one commenter by revealing that she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder a year and a half ago. She says she's made progress but still struggles.

Breslin stars in ABC's upcoming musical remake of "Dirty Dancing" next month.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract

Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract 3:51

Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract
Video Notebook: It's weird and wacky, it's Strut the Hooch 0:58

Video Notebook: It's weird and wacky, it's Strut the Hooch
Looking Back: It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a... 0:51

Looking Back: It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a...

View More Video

Entertainment Videos