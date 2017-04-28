Entertainment

April 28, 2017 3:02 AM

Ann Coulter a no-show at raucous but peaceful Berkeley rally

By JOCELYN GECKER Associated Press
BERKELEY, Calif.

Ann Coulter was a no-show at a protest in her honor.

Coulter's canceled appearance at the University of California, Berkeley brought hundreds to raucously but peacefully celebrate the conservative provocateur. They called the canceled appearance the latest blow to free speech in the home of America's free-speech movement.

Many of them dressed in protective gear — adorned with pro-Donald Trump stickers — in anticipation of violence.

But the confrontations didn't materialize, largely because of a significant police presence and that members of an extremist left-wing group didn't show up to provoke clashes.

Coulter had publicly floated the idea of making a controversial visit to Berkeley despite the cancellation, but didn't appear.

Her supporters and some students on the UC Berkeley campus voiced frustration that she hadn't been allowed to speak.

