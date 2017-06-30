Messi marries childhood sweetheart in Argentina hometown

FILE - In this May 22, 2016 file photo, Barcelona's Lionel Messi kisses his girlfriend Antonella Roccuzzo, after winning the final of the Copa del Rey soccer match against Sevilla FC at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid. Messi will be marrying 29-year-old Roccuzzo, his childhood friend and mother of his two children on Friday, June 30, 2017, in his hometown of Rosario, Argentina. AP Photo