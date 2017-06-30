Jerrod Carmichael exits 'Carmichael Show' after 3 seasons

File- This June 18, 2017, file photo shows actor Jerrod Carmichael posing for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Transformers The Last Knight' in London. Carmichael says he’s leaving “The Carmichael Show,” effectively ending it after three seasons. The comedian announced his departure from the sitcom Friday, June 30, 2017. NBC is still airing episodes from the third season. Representatives for the network did not respond to a request for comment Friday. Photo by Joel Ryan