LA's popular Angels Flight about to reach for heavens again

FILE - This Aug. 14, 1945 file photo shows the Angels Flight funicular seen in it's original location next to the 3rd Street Tunnel in downtown Los Angeles, Calif. The 298-foot funicular, closed since a 2013 derailment, is scheduled to reopen Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, just in time to ferry thousands of holiday weekend visitors up and down downtown's steep Bunker Hill, something it first did on New Year's Eve 1901. AP Photo)