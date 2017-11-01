Entertainment

Couple donates scrap metal horse to Rockford Art Museum

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017

ROCKFORD, Ill.

The Rockford Art Museum isn't horsing around.

The (Rockford) Register Star reports that Richard and Lon Behr have donated a 8-foot-tall, 800 pound horse made from scrap metal to the museum. It stands in the gift shop — a location Richard Behr likes because it will be seen by patrons as they pass through on their way to the museum's galleries.

The museum joins more than 100 other museums — including the Art Institute of Chicago and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York — to have such a sculpture created by artist Deborah Butterfield.

This horse is significant to both Behr and the community because the scrap metal comes from a Rockford metal recycling business founded by Behr's father and grandfather more than a century ago.

