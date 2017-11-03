Entertainment

Driver who fatally struck teen gets probation

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 5:26 AM

WOODBURY, N.J.

A New Jersey man has been sentenced to three years' probation for leaving the scene of a crash that killed a 15-year-old girl.

NJ.com reports 23-year-old Sterling Knight was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to a third-degree charge leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with serious injury. Knight had originally been charged with vehicular homicide in the April 2016 death of Gavyn Connolly.

Authorities say Connolly was crossing Route 42 in Washington Township with two other friends after leaving a carnival when she was struck. The other two girls were not hit.

Prosecutors say Knight returned a few minutes after leaving the scene of the crash.

As part of the sentence, Knight will undergo a substance abuse evaluation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

    Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House and Larry Dooley, chair of the department of theatre at Columbus State University, announced the details of a new venture, the Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival, during a Thursday morning press conference at the Springer. The festival will offer five theatrical events over a ten-week period this May, June and July. The GRT Summer Theatre Festival will present "What the Butler Saw", "Freckleface Strawberry:The Musical", "Hairspray", "The Stinky Cheese Man", and "No Shame Theatre". In all, they will put on 52 performances on four downtown stages over the ten week period. For tickets or more information go to georgiarep.org or call (706) 327-3688

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus 2:46

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus
Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's 1:27

Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q."
Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract 3:51

Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract

View More Video