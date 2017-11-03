Theatre wins grant to reinstall historic sign

Entertainment

November 03, 2017

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

An Alabama theater has won a $120,000 grant that will allow the theatre to install a replica of a vintage sign that has been missing since the 1950s.

Al.com reports that Birmingham's Alabama Theatre was one of 11 winning sites in an online contest that was sponsored by American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The theater's owner, Birmingham Landmarks Inc., will use the funds to help defray costs for the 60-foot "Alabama" sign above the double doors leading to the stage entrance on 18th Street. The replica sign will match the iconic Alabama sign at the main entrance of the theater on Third Avenue North.

The sign will be unveiled and illuminated during a New Year's Eve event that will commemorate the theatre's 90th anniversary.

