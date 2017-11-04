Washington state police make arrest following fatal shooting

Authorities in western Washington state have arrested a 27-year-old man following a fatal shooting at a home in Auburn.
KOMO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2zwMIW0) that King County sheriff's deputies made an arrest Saturday morning in Thurston County.
Officials say an ex-boyfriend visited a woman and her roommate Friday evening, but the roommate and ex-boyfriend got into an argument and shots were fired.
Police say the 27-year-old ex-boyfriend died and the roommate fled in a vehicle.
Police say the woman and a fourth man in the home weren't injured.
