This undated photo provided by the Portland Police Department shows Lou Diamond Phillips. The actor has been charged with DWI in Texas just hours before a scheduled appearance in Corpus Christi. Police in nearby Portland arrested Phillips early Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Jail records show bond wasn't immediately set for Phillips, who starred in "La Bamba." Portland Police Department via AP)

Entertainment

Actor Lou Diamond Phillips apologizes for DWI in Texas

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 1:23 PM

PORTLAND, Texas

Actor Lou Diamond Phillips has apologized for his arrest in Texas on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Phillips told KIII-TV that it "was a mistake" and "it will never happen again."

Police in the coastal community of Portland arrested Phillips around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Jail records show the "La Bamba" star was freed after posting bail on the Class A misdemeanor.

Police Chief Mark Cory says the 55-year-old Phillips drove up to an officer and asked for directions. The officer suspected Phillips had been drinking.

Cory says Phillips' blood alcohol level was .20 percent, which is more than twice the legal limit for driving.

Phillips apologized for his arrest during a speaking engagement later Friday in Corpus Christi.

