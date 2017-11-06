Entertainment

Saudi helicopter crash reportedly kills high-ranking prince

Associated Press

November 06, 2017 1:38 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

A helicopter carrying a high-ranking Saudi prince and other government officials crashed Sunday in the kingdom's south, reportedly killing all eight people aboard.

The Saudi Interior Ministry said early Monday that the crash happened in Saudi Arabia's Asir province as the official took part in a tour of local projects near Abha, some 160 kilometers (100 miles) from the border with Yemen. Saudi Arabia has been leading a military coalition against Yemen's Houthi rebels since March 2015.

Security officials gave no cause for the crash, but said a search of the wreckage was underway. In Yemen, Houthi officials offered no immediate comment on the crash, while the group's Al-Masirah satellite news channel reported only that the crash had occurred.

The Saudi-owned satellite news channel Al-Arabiya, based in Dubai, reported that the crash killed Prince Mansour bin Muqrin and seven others. Prince Mansour was the deputy governor of Asir province.

Prince Mansour was the son of Prince Muqrin bin Abdulaziz, a former intelligence service director and one-time crown prince. Prince Muqrin was removed as crown prince in April 2015 by his half brother King Salman in favor of Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, a counterterrorism czar and interior minister.

But in June, King Salman also ousted Prince Mohammed in favor of the king's 32-year-old son, the now-Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as first in line to the throne.

All these moves have cemented the young crown prince's position in power. The arrests late Saturday of dozens of the country's most powerful princes, military officers, influential businessmen and government ministers in a purported anti-corruption campaign have further cemented his control.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

    Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House and Larry Dooley, chair of the department of theatre at Columbus State University, announced the details of a new venture, the Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival, during a Thursday morning press conference at the Springer. The festival will offer five theatrical events over a ten-week period this May, June and July. The GRT Summer Theatre Festival will present "What the Butler Saw", "Freckleface Strawberry:The Musical", "Hairspray", "The Stinky Cheese Man", and "No Shame Theatre". In all, they will put on 52 performances on four downtown stages over the ten week period. For tickets or more information go to georgiarep.org or call (706) 327-3688

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus 2:46

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus
Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's 1:27

Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q."
Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract 3:51

Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract

View More Video