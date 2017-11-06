Entertainment

Michigan State's College of Music receives $1 million gift

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 6:03 AM

EAST LANSING, Mich.

Michigan State University has received a $1 million gift commitment to support a space for vocal music and student recitals.

The university says that the gift by alum and former College of Arts and Letters instructor Selma Hollander is part of expansion and renovation plans for the College of Music.

The space will be named the Stanley and Selma Hollander Opera/Choral/Student Recital Hall in honor of Selma Hollander and her late husband.

Vocal music students will get configurable space for learning, rehearsal and performance. The hall is part of a $35 million project currently in the planning phase that involves the addition of a 35,000-square-foot music pavilion and total renovation of 8,500 square feet of existing space.

