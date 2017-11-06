Texas officials confirm suspect's ID as Devin Patrick Kelley

More Videos

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting 1:11

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

Pause
Motor squad officers entertain kids before the Fountain City Classic parade 2:44

Motor squad officers entertain kids before the Fountain City Classic parade

Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court 1:00

Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court

Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district 2:19

Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

Son starts college early, mom finishes degree she stopped when her fiance was killed. 1:38

Son starts college early, mom finishes degree she stopped when her fiance was killed.

A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years. 1:57

A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years.

A son's letter to a board that might release 1 of the men who killed his dad. 2:19

A son's letter to a board that might release 1 of the men who killed his dad.

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

What happens in a rape kit exam?

  • More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

    On Sunday a gunman identified as Devin Kelley opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, TX leaving at least 27 dead and 30 injured.

On Sunday a gunman identified as Devin Kelley opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, TX leaving at least 27 dead and 30 injured. Alexa Ard / McClatchy
On Sunday a gunman identified as Devin Kelley opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, TX leaving at least 27 dead and 30 injured. Alexa Ard / McClatchy

Entertainment

Texas officials confirm suspect's ID as Devin Patrick Kelley

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 10:07 AM

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas

The Latest on the church shooting in Texas (all times local):

8:35 a.m.

Officials in Texas have confirmed the identity of the man suspected of killing 26 people at a South Texas church.

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday morning said 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley is the suspect. DPS said that Kelley lived in New Braunfels, which is about 35 miles north of the Sutherland Springs church where the shooting occurred.

A short time after the shooting Sunday, the suspect was found dead in his vehicle at the county line.

On Sunday, two officials who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity had identified the gunman as Kelley.

DPS says more information will be released later Monday.

___

This story corrects the spelling of Kelley in one reference.

___

8:20 a.m.

A South Carolina musician with a similar name as the man identified as the gunman in a mass shooting at a Texas church says he's frustrated by hateful message he's received online.

Devin Patrick said on his Facebook page late Sunday that he's saddened by the shooting but at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. But Patrick says his only connection with the tragedy is his name and asks people not to contact him about the shooting.

Authorities have identified the gunman as Devin Patrick Kelley. Officials say 26 people were killed Sunday in an attack that claimed people ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.

Authorities said about 20 others were wounded. The suspect was later found dead in his vehicle.

Related stories from Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

___

8:10 a.m.

School districts surrounding a South Texas town where a gunman killed 26 people at a church have added counselors to help comfort children, their families and staff.

Sutherland Springs is a town of about 400 that does not have its own school. Nearby districts offered messages of caring and concern Monday, a day after the gunfire. Officials say the victims ranged in age from 5 to 72 years old.

Superintendent Sherri Bays, of the Floresville Independent School District, wrote: "Our hearts are breaking for the families of the deceased and injured."

District spokeswoman Kim Cathey says some Sutherland Springs children attend Floresville ISD schools. Cathey had no immediate information on whether any victims were from the district.

Similar messages of prayers and support were offered by the Stockdale ISD and the La Vernia ISD.

___

7:45 a.m.

A sheriff says the former in-laws of a man suspected of killing 26 people at a Texas church attended services there "from time to time."

Wilson County Sheriff Joe D. Tackitt Jr. told CNN Monday morning that the former in-laws weren't in attendance Sunday when the shooting occurred. He says it wasn't clear why the gunman picked that day for the shooting.

The mass shooting occurred Sunday morning at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, about 30 miles southeast of San Antonio. About 20 others were wounded in the attack.

Two officials who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity identified the gunman as Devin Kelley. An Air Force spokeswoman said records confirm Kelley received a bad conduct discharge after being court-martialed in 2012 for assaulting his spouse and child.

___

7:05 a.m.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

Abbott tells ABC's "Good Morning America" he expects people will learn about any such link "in a few days." He said he didn't want to go further, saying "law enforcement is looking very aggressively into this."

"I don't think this was just a random act of violence," Abbott told anchor George Stephanopoulos. But when pressed to elaborate on his connection theory, the governor replied that "it's very important that law enforcement have the ability ... to tie the loose ends of this investigation up."

He called the man, identified by a U.S. official and one in law enforcement as Devin Kelley, "a very deranged individual."

___

3:30 a.m.

Authorities say a gunman armed with an assault rifle opened fire inside a small South Texas church, killing 26 people who ranged in age from 5 to 72.

The mass shooting occurred Sunday morning at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, about 30 miles southeast of San Antonio. About 20 others were wounded in the attack.

Two officials who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity identified the gunman as Devin Kelley. An Air Force spokeswoman said records confirm Kelley received a bad conduct discharge after being court-martialed in 2012 for assaulting his spouse and child.

Wilson County Sheriff Joe D. Tackitt Jr. described the scene inside the church as "terrible."

Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the attack.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting 1:11

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

Pause
Motor squad officers entertain kids before the Fountain City Classic parade 2:44

Motor squad officers entertain kids before the Fountain City Classic parade

Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court 1:00

Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court

Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district 2:19

Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

Son starts college early, mom finishes degree she stopped when her fiance was killed. 1:38

Son starts college early, mom finishes degree she stopped when her fiance was killed.

A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years. 1:57

A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years.

A son's letter to a board that might release 1 of the men who killed his dad. 2:19

A son's letter to a board that might release 1 of the men who killed his dad.

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

What happens in a rape kit exam?

  • Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

    Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House and Larry Dooley, chair of the department of theatre at Columbus State University, announced the details of a new venture, the Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival, during a Thursday morning press conference at the Springer. The festival will offer five theatrical events over a ten-week period this May, June and July. The GRT Summer Theatre Festival will present "What the Butler Saw", "Freckleface Strawberry:The Musical", "Hairspray", "The Stinky Cheese Man", and "No Shame Theatre". In all, they will put on 52 performances on four downtown stages over the ten week period. For tickets or more information go to georgiarep.org or call (706) 327-3688

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

View More Video