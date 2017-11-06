FILE - In this Monday, July 24, 2017 file photo, U2 singer Bono makes a peace sign as he arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France. Leaked papers revealing investments in tax havens by the world's wealthy suggest U2 frontman Bono used a company based in low-tax Malta to buy part of a shopping mall in Lithuania, it was announced on Monday Nov. 6.
FILE - In this Monday, July 24, 2017 file photo, U2 singer Bono makes a peace sign as he arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France. Leaked papers revealing investments in tax havens by the world's wealthy suggest U2 frontman Bono used a company based in low-tax Malta to buy part of a shopping mall in Lithuania, it was announced on Monday Nov. 6. Michel Euler, file AP Photo
FILE - In this Monday, July 24, 2017 file photo, U2 singer Bono makes a peace sign as he arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France. Leaked papers revealing investments in tax havens by the world's wealthy suggest U2 frontman Bono used a company based in low-tax Malta to buy part of a shopping mall in Lithuania, it was announced on Monday Nov. 6. Michel Euler, file AP Photo

Entertainment

Bono among figures named in leak of tax-haven documents

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 12:03 PM

LONDON

Leaked papers revealing investments in tax havens by the world's wealthy suggest U2 frontman Bono used a company based in low-tax Malta to buy part of a shopping mall in Lithuania.

The Guardian newspaper said Monday that the "Paradise Papers" document trove, obtained by it and other news organizations, reveals that the singer was an investor in Maltese company Nude Estates, which bought the Ausra shopping center in 2007.

Bono's spokeswoman told the paper that the rocker, whose real name is Paul Hewson, was a "passive minority investor in Nude Estates Malta Ltd., a company that was legally registered in Malta until it was voluntarily wound up in 2015."

The Irish band, well known for its poverty-fighting efforts, has faced past criticism over its tax arrangements.

U2 was heavily criticized in 2006 for moving its corporate base from Ireland to the Netherlands, where royalties on music incur virtually no tax.

In 2011, protesters inflated a giant balloon reading "U Pay Tax 2?" during U2's set at the Glastonbury Festival.

The Ausra shopping center is located in the town of Utena, some 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of Lithuania's capital, Vilnius. The 3,700 square-meter (40,000 square-foot) mall was built in 2006 and sold to unknown foreign investors in 2007.

Its management has told reporters they were not aware Bono's involvement in the property's ownership.

Tax officials in Lithuania said Monday they've started to investigate papers and documents belonging to UAB Nude Estates 2, a Lithuanian registered company owned by Nude Estates Malta Ltd. and listed as the mall's owner.

Ruta Asadauskaite, spokeswoman for Lithuania's state tax inspectorate, declined to provide further details.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

    Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House and Larry Dooley, chair of the department of theatre at Columbus State University, announced the details of a new venture, the Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival, during a Thursday morning press conference at the Springer. The festival will offer five theatrical events over a ten-week period this May, June and July. The GRT Summer Theatre Festival will present "What the Butler Saw", "Freckleface Strawberry:The Musical", "Hairspray", "The Stinky Cheese Man", and "No Shame Theatre". In all, they will put on 52 performances on four downtown stages over the ten week period. For tickets or more information go to georgiarep.org or call (706) 327-3688

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus 2:46

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus
Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's 1:27

Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q."
Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract 3:51

Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract

View More Video