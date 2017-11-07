FILE - In this April 10, 2001 file photo, Red House Records President Bob Feldman displays a CD tribute as musician John Gorka, left, looks on at the Red House Records offices in St. Paul, Minn. Red House Records has been sold to Compass Records Group of Nashville. The sale was announced Tuesday.
Entertainment

Minnesota-based Red House Records sold to Nashville label

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 8:15 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn.

St. Paul-based folk and Americana music label Red House Records has been sold to Compass Records Group of Nashville, Tennessee.

The sale was announced Tuesday.

Grammy-winning Red House was formed 34 years ago and is home to artists such as The Wailin' Jennys, John Gorka and The Cactus Blossoms.

Iowa singer-songwriter Greg Brown launched Red House to sell his debut album. Bob Feldman officially established the independent label in 1983 after meeting Brown. Feldman's widow, Beth Friend, has kept Red House going since his death in 2006.

Friend says it's time for her to "bring this chapter of my life to a close and move on."

Compass was co-founded by musician Alison Brown and bassist-producer Garry West in 1994. Its roster includes The Proclaimers, The Infamous Stringdusters and Shannon McNally.

