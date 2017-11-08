This Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, photo, shows the Louvre Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The Louvre Abu Dhabi is preparing its grand opening, unveiling its treasures to the world after a decade-long wait and questions over laborers’ rights. The museum, which opens on Saturday, Nov. 11 to the public, encompasses work from both the East and West.
Entertainment

France's Macron, Arab leaders to inaugurate Louvre Abu Dhabi

Associated Press

November 08, 2017 12:39 AM

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates

French President Emmanuel Macron will be joining Arab leaders to inaugurate the new Louvre Abu Dhabi.

The new museum in the capital of the United Arab Emirates will host the officials on Wednesday evening.

The museum marks a major cultural achievement for the UAE after a decade-long wait and questions about the condition laborers on the project faced.

Artwork at the new Louvre offers a brief history of the world and its major religions, not shying away from Judaism in a country that officially doesn't recognize Israel.

Museum officials say it also serves as a cultural bridge between the East and West. Designed by French architect Jean Nouvel, the museum sits under a honeycombed dome of eight layers of Arab-style geometric shapes.

The museum opens to the public on Saturday.

