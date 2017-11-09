FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2016 file photo, Ed Westwick arrives at the BAFTA Awards Season Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles. Police in Los Angeles say they are investigating a sexual assault report filed against the former "Gossip Girl" star Westwick days after an actress accused him of raping her. LAPD spokesman Michael Lopez tells The Associated Press that the report was filed Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, and the British actor is listed as a suspect.
Entertainment

Actor Ed Westwick under investigation for sex assault report

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 12:51 AM

LOS ANGELES

Police in Los Angeles say they are investigating a sexual assault report filed against former "Gossip Girl" star Ed Westwick days after an actress accused him of raping her.

LAPD spokesman Michael Lopez tells The Associated Press that the report was filed Tuesday and the British actor is listed as a suspect.

In a Facebook post on Monday, actress Kristina Cohen said that Westwick sexually assaulted her three years ago. She told The Associated Press that she filed the police report this week.

Westwick said in a social media post Tuesday that he doesn't know Cohen and added: "I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape." Westwick's representatives did not return a request for further comment Wednesday.

