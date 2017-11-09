Actor Ed Westwick under investigation for sex assault report

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2016 file photo, Ed Westwick arrives at the BAFTA Awards Season Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles. Police in Los Angeles say they are investigating a sexual assault report filed against the former "Gossip Girl" star Westwick days after an actress accused him of raping her. LAPD spokesman Michael Lopez tells The Associated Press that the report was filed Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, and the British actor is listed as a suspect. Photo by Jordan Strauss