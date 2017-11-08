An empty red carpet appears at the 51st annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Entertainment

The Latest: Eric Church opens CMAs with 'Amazing Grace'

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 8:12 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

The Latest on the Country Music Association Awards (all times local):

8:05 p.m.

Eric Church has opened the Country Music Association Awards with an a capella performance of "Amazing Grace."

He was later joined by singers Darius Ruckus, Keith Urban and other artists for a performance of the 1994 Hootie & the Blowfish song, "Hold My Hand."

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood are hosting Wednesday's CMA Awards at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Underwood's first remarks after taking the stage referenced recent tragedies including the mass shootings in Las Vegas and Sutherland Springs, Texas, and this summer's hurricanes.

___

8:30 a.m.

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood are celebrating their 10-year anniversary — as hosts of the Country Music Association Awards.

The duo has hosted the show consecutively since 2008, and they return Wednesday for the 2017 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

While Underwood and Paisley plan to tell jokes, watch performances and hand out awards, they also want to honor the 58 people who were killed at a country music festival in Las Vegas last month.

Paisley says "this show can be a combination of entertainment and therapy."

Jason Aldean was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1 when a gunman fired on the crowd from a hotel room. Nearly 500 people were injured.

The CMA Awards will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern.

  Comments  

View More Video