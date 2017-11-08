Hosts Brad Paisley, left, and Carrie Underwood appear during the opening of the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Hosts Brad Paisley, left, and Carrie Underwood appear during the opening of the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Photo by Chris Pizzello
Hosts Brad Paisley, left, and Carrie Underwood appear during the opening of the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Photo by Chris Pizzello

Entertainment

CMA Awards hosts Underwood, Paisley poke fun at politics

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 8:56 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley are poking fun at the Country Music Association for the restrictive media guidelines it instituted and quickly retracted for Wednesday's show.

The 10-time hosts said producers required the show to be a "politics-free zone" this year before making jokes at expense of political figures from both parties, including President Donald Trump.

Paisley, strapped with his guitar, playfully asked if that meant he'd be barred from performing such songs as "Hold Me Closer, Bernie Sanders" and "Stand By Your Manafort." Underwood and Paisley then proceeded with a parody of her 2005 hit "Before He Cheats," reconfigured as "Before He Tweets."

The Country Music Association initially asked reporters to refrain from asking musicians about politics or recent shootings. Artists and journalists balked and the restrictions were lifted.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

    Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House and Larry Dooley, chair of the department of theatre at Columbus State University, announced the details of a new venture, the Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival, during a Thursday morning press conference at the Springer. The festival will offer five theatrical events over a ten-week period this May, June and July. The GRT Summer Theatre Festival will present "What the Butler Saw", "Freckleface Strawberry:The Musical", "Hairspray", "The Stinky Cheese Man", and "No Shame Theatre". In all, they will put on 52 performances on four downtown stages over the ten week period. For tickets or more information go to georgiarep.org or call (706) 327-3688

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus 2:46

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus
Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's 1:27

Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q."
Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract 3:51

Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract

View More Video