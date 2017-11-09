Entertainment

Ohio judge: Ex-sub must serve jail time for showing film

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 8:49 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

An Ohio judge has refused to vacate the 90-day jail sentence of a substitute teacher fired after showing Spanish-class students at a Columbus high school a film with graphic sex and violence.

The Columbus Dispatch reports 61-year-old Sheila Kearns' sentence for disseminating matter harmful to juveniles was deferred while she appealed her March 2015 conviction.

Franklin County Judge Charles Schneider said Tuesday there's no reason not to enforce the sentence.

Kearns showed several East High Spanish classes "The ABCs of Death" in April 2013. She told investigators she didn't review the film beforehand, thought it had Spanish language scenes and had her back to the screen.

Kearns was fired and her state substitute license revoked. Her attorney sought work-release privileges and says an appeal of the sentence is being considered.

