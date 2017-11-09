Another new trio of Star Wars films is coming to a galaxy not-so-far-away from you

0:48 'The Great Gatsby' set to open at Springer Opera House Pause

2:46 Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

1:27 Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q."

3:51 Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract

0:58 Video Notebook: It's weird and wacky, it's Strut the Hooch

0:51 Looking Back: It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a...

1:00 Photographer Jeremiah Ariaz previews new exhibit at CSU's ArtLab

1:29 Twenty things to do in Columbus during Spring Break 2017

1:00 Taj Express Dance Lesson