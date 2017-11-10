Entertainment

Police arrest man for taking jersey at Roy Halladay memorial

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 2:06 AM

PHILADELPHIA

A man has been arrested after police say he stole a Roy Halladay jersey left at a memorial for the former baseball star.

Police spokesman Sgt. Eric Gripp says an officer at the memorial outside Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia witnessed the man take the jersey and put it under his jacket. Gripp says the officer chased the man down and arrested him around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers cited the man for disorderly conduct and released him. Gripp says the man was not charged with theft because the jersey was left behind and no longer had an owner.

The jersey has since been returned to the memorial.

Halladay died this week at 40 after the private plane he was piloting crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.

