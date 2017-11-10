Entertainment

Jenny McCarthy alleges sexual harassment by Steven Seagal

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 8:24 AM

NEW YORK

Jenny McCarthy says actor Steven Seagal sexually harassed her during a 1995 audition.

The former Playboy model recounted her encounter with Seagal during a tryout for "Under Siege 2" on her Sirius XM radio show Thursday.

She says she was alone in the room with Seagal when he asked her to sit next to him on a couch. After she declined, she says Seagal asked her to take her clothes off even though the part required no nudity. McCarthy says she walked out of the audition, but Seagal followed her and warned her not to tell anyone.

McCarthy told the same story to Movieline in 1998.

A representative for Seagal didn't immediately return a request for comment Friday, but a Seagal spokesman has denied the accusations to The Daily Beast.

