The president-director of the Louvre Museum, Jean-Luc Martinez, right, welcomes the two daughters of a family as the first guests at the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2017. The Louvre Abu Dhabi has opened to the public after a decade-long wait and questions over laborers’ conditions working on the project.
The president-director of the Louvre Museum, Jean-Luc Martinez, right, welcomes the two daughters of a family as the first guests at the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2017. The Louvre Abu Dhabi has opened to the public after a decade-long wait and questions over laborers’ conditions working on the project. Kamran Jebreili AP Photo
The president-director of the Louvre Museum, Jean-Luc Martinez, right, welcomes the two daughters of a family as the first guests at the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2017. The Louvre Abu Dhabi has opened to the public after a decade-long wait and questions over laborers’ conditions working on the project. Kamran Jebreili AP Photo

Entertainment

A decade in the making, Louvre Abu Dhabi opens to the public

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 7:28 AM

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates

The Louvre Abu Dhabi has opened to the public after a decade-long wait and questions over laborers' conditions working on the project.

Long lines of people on Saturday thronged the new museum, which encompasses work from both the East and West.

Abu Dhabi's conservative mores can be seen in the relative absence of pieces depicting nudity. Still, the museum's artwork offers a brief history of the world and its major religions, and it doesn't shy away from Judaism.

The modernist museum, designed by French architect Jean Nouvel, sits under a honeycombed dome of eight layers of Arab-style geometric shapes.

It draws the lapping waters of the Persian Gulf into its outer corridors, allowing individual beams of light that pass through the roof to strike the surface.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

    Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House and Larry Dooley, chair of the department of theatre at Columbus State University, announced the details of a new venture, the Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival, during a Thursday morning press conference at the Springer. The festival will offer five theatrical events over a ten-week period this May, June and July. The GRT Summer Theatre Festival will present "What the Butler Saw", "Freckleface Strawberry:The Musical", "Hairspray", "The Stinky Cheese Man", and "No Shame Theatre". In all, they will put on 52 performances on four downtown stages over the ten week period. For tickets or more information go to georgiarep.org or call (706) 327-3688

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus 2:46

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus
Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's 1:27

Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q."
Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract 3:51

Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract

View More Video